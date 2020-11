A 59-year-old man was grievously injured on Friday while working in a quarry.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Wied Filep in the limits of Naxxar at 12.15pm.

The victim, who lives in Mġarr, was injured while using machinery.

A medical team assisted the man on site and he was then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.