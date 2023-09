A 44-year-olda man suffered grievous face injuries during an accident at sea on Sunday.

The police said the accident happened at around noon at the Ramla l-Ħamra in Xagħra.

The victim fell off a dinghy and injured his face with its propeller.

Members of the Armed Forces took him to Mġarr where he was given first aid by a medical team before he was transferred to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.