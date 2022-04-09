A man suspected of mugging a woman in Paola on Saturday was arrested just minutes after, while another man involved in the crime remains at large, the police said.

Members of the Rapid Intervention Unit and police were called to assist when a woman was mugged by two men at around 12.45pm.

A search commenced and when the police caught the attention of a man who matched the description given by the victim, he attempted to run off, but was caught shortly after.

Upon searching the man, police found the belongings and documents of the victim in his possession.

The man is now in the custody of the Paola police while a search continues for the other person involved in the mugging.