A man who was allegedly involved in a high-speed chase with police on Monday was on bail for alleged drug trafficking and sex with a minor, a court has heard.

Josef Zammit, 29, of Zabbar, was arraigned on Tuesday morning and charged with a series of offences including from resisting arrest and being violent with a number of police officers.

He was also charged with damaging third party property, dangerous driving, being in possession of a cannabis plant, and having violated the conditions of bailgranted last year.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca of the police Drug Squad told the court presided by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech that the police had received a tip off that Zammit was trafficking drugs.

The accused was observed by police driving to the same location on a number of occasions and handing out items from his car in exchange for other items which appeared to be transactions.

On Monday the police moved in on Zammit, who was in his Toyota saloon, but he resisted arrest and drove off.

Inspector Mercieca told the court that a chase began with police following him from the three cities harbour area to Zabbar.

Zammit was eventually rammed by a police vehicle and forced onto a roundabout where his car came to a stop.

A search of his property, a penthouse, turned up nothing. But during a separate search, Zammit’s father tried to flee with a considerable amount of cash before he was arrested.

Inspector Mercieca said money laundering investigations are ongoing.

Last year, Zammit was charged in court after he was allegedly caught with drugs in his car, thousands of euro in cash and a girlfriend half his age.

At the time he was charged with aggravated possession of cocaine, heroin and cannabis after a “considerable number” of sachets of white and brownish substances were discovered inside his car, together with some €6,000 in cash.

His 15-year-old girlfriend was with him at the time.

Police later searched two residences at Cospicua, coming across other drug paraphernalia and more cash, as well as a firearm and ammunition.

He was further charged with having allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the 15-year old girl.

Meanwhile, during Tuesday morning’s sitting, defence lawyer Franco Debono made submissions for bail citing a number of constitutional cases.

He argued that his client was facing charges of being in possession of a cannabis plant, something the country was currently considering decriminalising altogether.

Furthermore, the traffic violation charges were not crimes which carried any prison sentence, and the witnesses to be presented by the prosecution were not civilians but police officers.

Magistrate Frendo Dimechsaid that she would decide on the request for bail in the afternoon.