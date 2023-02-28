A man who acted as a go-between in a 1kg kilo cannabis deal 13 years ago has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after he admitted to the crime and proved that he has reformed.

The 45-year-old man, whose name has been banned from publication, was set to face a trial by jury over the plot dating to 2010 and which went awry when police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted the suspected drug traffickers.

Just before Christmas of that year, the accused had come across a man who was closely involved in drug trafficking circles in Gozo.

The man told the accused that he wanted to acquire a supply of cannabis resin.

So the accused got in touch with a friend who could supply the drug and the two agreed to pair up on the deal.

One Saturday in January 2011, the two men headed to Gozo to meet the purchaser and fix the terms of the deal. The plan was to supply four blocks of cannabis resin at €1,000 each with payment being effected upon consignment.

Three days later, the accused and his co-conspirator set off for Gozo, the cannabis blocks stacked inside a blue haversack near the passenger seat of their silver Mercedes Benz.

But police had meanwhile received a tip-off about the planned drug deal and were waiting for the suspects at Ċirkewwa, intercepting the accused and his companion as they were about to board the Gozo ferry.

A court-appointed scientific expert later confirmed that the total amount of cannabis was 981.05 grams, plus another two sachets of some 1 gram.

Both suspects were prosecuted and the cases proceeded separately.

The Attorney General finally issued a bill of indictment against the accused who was charged with involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy, trafficking as well as possession of the drug in circumstances denoting that it was not for personal use.

Prosecutors initially requested that the man be sentenced to life in prison.

When his case reached the trial stage this week, he registered an admission following a plea bargain agreement, confirming his plea after being given time to reconsider.

When delivering judgment the Criminal Court, presided over by Mr Justice Aaron Bugeja, observed that a police prosecutor testified that the accused had cooperated with investigators.

He, therefore, merited a reduction of punishment by two degrees in terms of the law.

The court also took note of the joint application filed by the Attorney General and the defence whereby they agreed to a punishment of two and a half years together with a fine of €2,500.

In light of that request and relative jurisprudence on the matter, the Court agreed to the punishment, which, in terms of the law, was below the four-year minimum term of imprisonment.

The Court observed that not only had the accused cooperated, but many years had lapsed since the incident.

Meanwhile, the accused had completely rehabilitated himself. He had been clean of drugs for years.

He took up studies and obtained a diploma, had a full-time job and also practised sports in spite of health issues.

Besides, he had played more of an intermediary role in the drug deal, unlike his fellow conspirator who actually sourced and supplied the drug.

The other man had been handed a five-year jail term.

The court also noted that the socio-politico-legal outlook on cannabis had changed and, in fact, possession of the drug in small amounts was no longer illegal as it was back in 2010 when the accused was arrested.

When delivering judgment, the court commented further that proceedings had been delayed unnecessarily.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.