A 66-year old man was jailed for two years, fined and forfeited bail bonds totalling €8,000 on Thursday after admitting in court to drug trafficking and breaching two bail decrees.

Angelus Vella was arrested along with three other men when police raided his house in Fgura on Tuesday evening.

Officers found cannabis resin and traces of cocaine together with other drug paraphernalia, such as pieces of foil and a brand new box of syringes.

Mr Vella admitted supplying drugs, trafficking cannabis, unlawful possession of cocaine as well as breaching bail decrees dated June 2016 and May 2018.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke condemned him to a 2-year effective jail term and a €500 fine. She also ordered the revocation of the two bail decrees and the confiscation of the relative bail bonds which totalled €8,000.

Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca prosecuted.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja was legal aid counsel.