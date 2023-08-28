A 23-year old father who allegedly resorted to theft to fuel his drug addiction told a court on Monday that he wanted to kick the habit that had landed him in and out of jail ten times over the past nine years.

“I’ve been like this since 2014. I’m tired. I want to get over this…I have a five-year old daughter and I want to be a better father,” said the man, a barber living in Gozo.

His name was banned from publication for certain “sensitive” reasons made known to the court by both the prosecutors and the defence lawyer.

He was tracked down as the suspect behind a mugging and two thefts in St Paul's Bay earlier this month. He was identified from CCTV.

Upon arraignment on Monday, the young man pleaded not guilty to all three thefts, as well as holding one of the victims against his will, carrying a knife without a police licence and causing slight injuries.

He also denied breaching bail and a probation order and relapsing.

A request for bail was objected to since civilian witnesses, including an eye witness involved in the mugging, still have to testify.

Moreover, investigations in relation to one of the incidents are still ongoing.

The gravity of the alleged crimes was another ground for objection, argued Inspector Lydon Zammit, underlining the fact that the accused had a very serious drug problem that was the root of his criminal behaviour.

The youth allegedly told police that he resorted to such behaviour when he ran out of money and found himself with his back to the wall. Although the accused had recently sought help, it was still a long way to go and he was not deemed sufficiently trustworthy to abide by bail conditions.

Defence lawyer Beppe Darmanin countered that the accused had abided by previous court conditions but unfortunately certain circumstances had triggered such behaviour.

That was when presiding Magistrate Leonard Caruana addressed the accused.

“Would you abide by a treatment order if imposed by this court? I’m offering you this opportunity. But if you consent, you must stick to all conditions. You mustn’t breach the order or else you will face the consequences for that,” said the magistrate.

“Yes I do,” replied the youth, saying that he “was tired” and wished to get on the right path “even for the sake of my five year old daughter.”

In light of that commitment the court, whilst turning down the request for bail, issued a one-year treatment order, advising the accused to follow all instructions by the probation officer who would be there to help him.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Warren Galea prosecuted.

Lawyer Beppe Darmanin was defence counsel.