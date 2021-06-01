A man who stole cash and cigarettes in an armed hold-up at a mini-market eight months ago has been jailed for 18 months and ordered to reimburse the shopowner €900.

Gabriele Moccia, a 39-year old Italian national, admitted to having committed the crime at the store in Triq il-Halel, St Paul’s Bay last October 7 at 6.45pm.

The police had reported how a masked and hooded man stepped into the mini market, demanding cash whilst holding up the female assistant at knifepoint. He grabbed the cash, along with some cigarette packets and disappeared out of sight.

Working on CCTV footage from the crime scene and the area in the vicinity of the store, investigators managed to identify the suspect, subsequently tracking him down at a St Paul’s Bay residence.

Moccia had originally pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, holding the saleswoman against her will as well as unlawful possession of the knife.

However, as proceedings continued this week, he switched his plea and registered an admission, which he confirmed after being given sufficient time to reconsider.

Upon that guilty plea the court, Magistrate Doreen Clarke condemned him to an effective jail term of 18 months and a fine of €116.47, after taking note of the charges, his criminal record and the fact that he had cooperated with police.

Moreover, the court ordered him to refund €900 to the shop owner and to cover court expert expenses.

Inspector Mario Xiberras prosecuted.