A motorist has been jailed for 20 months after he was convicted of what a magistrate described as an “extreme case of road rage”.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello jailed Julian Cucciardi, 30, from Żebbuġ, after hearing how he assaulted another motorist on July 20, 2021, in Qormi Road, Marsa.

The court heard the victim explain how he was driving his car to work at around 9am.

As he was driving through the road in front of the Maltapost offices in Qormi, a van that was being driven next to him overtook him and blocked the road. The driver of the van, who he identified as Cucciardi, threatened him that he would reverse his van onto his car, which he did.

The victim managed to manoeuvre his vehicle and tried to drive off but he was impeded from doing so due to traffic. Cucciardi accosted him and started punching him and kicking his car. The victim was slightly injured.

A doctor who happened to be driving by at the time corroborated the victim’s version of events and had even intervened to hold the assailant. He said the two were hurling insults at each other.

Cucciardi denied punching the victim, because he said that he could not reach him inside his car, but admitted to kicking his car when he started insulting his children who were in the van.

But Magistrate Montebello rubbished this version, saying that all other witnesses who testified about the incident corroborated the victim’s version.

The prosecution exhibited CCTV footage of the incident but the court could not accept it as evidence since the police did not summon as a witness the person who downloaded this footage.

Moreover, Cucciardi’s statement to the police could also not be accepted as evidence since it was released without him being given the right to remain silent, according to law, despite being given the right to seek legal advice from a lawyer of his choice.

In her considerations on punishment, the magistrate noted that this was not the first time that Cucciardi was involved in traffic-related incidents. At no time did he express any remorse for his behaviour which showed his lack of anger management.

“This episode shows that the defendant has serious difficulty in effectively controlling his anger, so much so that this anger degenerated into aggression and violence that can in no way be considered justified. Such behaviour constitutes a serious threat to society,” the magistrate ruled.

“It is not acceptable that a simple argument between two drivers who offend each other, escalates to the extreme that one of them, in this case the defendant, translates his anger into damage to the other person’s property.

"It is even more disturbing that despite the voluntary damage committed without justification (to the car), the defendant felt that he should continue assaulting the other driver without any further provocation.

"This is not normal behaviour and unacceptable, especially in the presence of children,” the magistrate continued.

She jailed him for 20 months and placed him under a three-year treatment order to address his anger management issues. The court also issued a restraining order for one year.