A man, arrested on Monday on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking, was jailed and fined after admitting to the charges upon his arraignment on Tuesday.

Robert Spiteri, a 53-year-old Marsa resident, was targeted in a surveillance operation at a Valletta residence where police had been keeping watch for suspected drug trafficking activity.

While watching the comings and goings of third parties at the premises, officers spotted a man walking up to the residence, slipping his hand behind the open door, and then putting it back inside his pocket as he walked away.

Police moved in and arrested Spiteri who was found inside the premises.

On Tuesday, the man was escorted to court and arraigned over drug trafficking, possession of psychotropic drugs under circumstances indicating that they were not intended solely for personal use and illegal possession of heroin.

He was also charged with relapsing.

After consulting his legal aid lawyer, Mattia Felice, the accused registered an admission.

Upon that guilty plea, the court presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, condemned the accused to a 15-month effective jail term and a €500 fine payable over two years.

When meting out punishment the court took note of the fact that the accused had fully cooperated with investigators.

The court also recommended that the accused was to seek rehabilitation.

The man had admitted that he sold drugs to sustain his own addiction.

Inspector Jonathan Pace prosecuted.