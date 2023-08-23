A man who admitted to assaulting and robbing a cab driver in Naxxar just over four months ago was handed an 18-month effective jail term on Wednesday.

Ahmed Lazoumi, a 29-year old Libyan living at Birkirkara, was tracked down as the third suspect following the arraignment in May of his two alleged accomplices. The assault and robbery took place on April 16.

The alleged accomplices, Damiano Alfio Ranissi Torrisi and Maria Pia Zammit, had pleaded not guilty and proceedings against them are still underway. They have been remanded in custody.

The court heard that on the afternoon of April 16 the cab driver called for an Italian client at Triq il-Markiz Giuseppe Scicluna, Naxxar.

As soon as the passenger got into the vehicle, another person suddenly appeared and the driver was attacked with a hammer and robbed of his cash and mobile phone by the two aggressors who then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The car was found abandoned a short distance away from the site where the robbery took place.

CCTV footage led to the identification of one of the thieves as well as the female driver of a getaway vehicle that picked up the two aggressors after they abandoned the victim’s cab.

Investigations continued after the arraignment of Damiano Alfio Ranissi Torrisi and Maria Pia Zammit and Lazoumi was subsequently arraigned and charged with aggravated theft as well as unlawfully holding the cab driver against his will.

He registered an admission which he confirmed after being given time to reconsider.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima condemned him to an 18-month effective jail term and also recommended that the director of prisons afford him medical and psychological help to overcome his drug problem.

Inspector Stephen Gulia prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bianco was defence counsel.