A man who told court he could not believe his eyes when confronted with footage that showed him stealing a phone from an airport store was handed a 12-month jail term and placed under a treatment order.

The theft took place at the Malta International Airport when a saleswoman reported that her Samsung phone had allegedly been stolen at around 8.30pm.

She had placed it behind the cash register.

Since the whole area of the airport is closely monitored by security cameras, police soon tracked down the suspect.

Footage showed a man, wearing jeans and a black hoodie, stepping off a bus, entering the airport building and heading to the store.

He first browsed through the store, stopping in front of some shelves before approaching the cash desk.

He picked up a book and opened it, pretending to read but then stretched out one arm, picked up the mobile phone and headed straightaway back to the bus stop, explained prosecuting Inspector Roxanne Tabone during the suspect’s arraignment today.

Police had obtained a still image from that footage and placed the man on the wanted list.

He was tracked down in Marsa.

The man, Khalleefah Ahmed Alhaaj Aljeel Aljamie, a 39-year-old Libyan national, had mental health issues which appeared to be made worse by mixing medication with alcohol.

After consulting his legal aid lawyer, the man, who is currently unemployed, admitted to the solitary charge of theft aggravated by the value of the item stolen.

He was also a recidivist.

Magistrate Victor George Axiak asked about the stolen phone.

“I was not conscious. I don’t remember anything. I could not believe it when I saw the video. I admit I’m guilty... I’ve been through trauma… When I take pills and drink, it’s like wires get loose,” the accused tried to explain.

As for the mobile, he had no idea.

“I don’t remember that part.”

When making submissions on punishment, the prosecutor said that the facts were clear enough.

Although the law did not allow the court to apply a minimum punishment in light of the accused’s record, the man cooperated and needed treatment.

Defence lawyer Yanika Bugeja agreed with the prosecution that the accused needed help to reform, and treatment, requesting the court to advise his detention officers at Mount Carmel Hospital where he could receive help.

Upon the accused’s admission, the court condemned him to a 12-month effective jail term, coupled with a three-year treatment order and a three-year restraining order banning him from approaching the victim.

The court further ordered the man to compensate the victim €659 - the value of the stolen phone.

Inspector Roxanne Tabone prosecuted.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was legal aid counsel.