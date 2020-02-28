A man landed behind bars after breaching a protection order by sending gifts to his estranged wife and stationing himself outside her door.

The 57-year old father, who shares separate quarters at the couple’s matrimonial home, showered his wife with gifts, including a chain and earrings as well as a potted plant on Valentine’s Day.

He also allegedly posted banknotes in the woman’s letter box.

However, matters came to a head three days ago when the man knocked at his wife’s door.

After his knock went unanswered, he persisted in his attempts, spending the whole morning outside his estranged wife’s door calling out her name, until he was escorted away by police officers.

On Friday the man pleaded not guilty to breaching a court protection order, harassing his spouse and causing her to fear violence.

A request for bail was turned down by the court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima, who, however, recommended that the accused be followed up by health specialists while in jail.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted.

Lawyer Veronique Dalli was defence counsel.

Lawyer Michael Tanti-Dougall appeared parte civile.