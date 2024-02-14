A 23-year-old man who drove his boss’ car without insurance, a driving licence or permission while drunk has been jailed for 30 days.

Hasan Alhani Abdula, born in Syria and holder of a Bulgarian passport, admitted to driving his boss' Peugeot without permission on February 13.

He admitted to driving while under the influence of alcohol, dangerous driving, and driving without a license or insurance cover.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea slammed the young man's decisions, and said the situation could have been "lethal".

"He is lucky he did not kill anyone... we cannot pass on the message that people can drive under the influence, without a license and no insurance," she said as she handed down an effective jail term, even after the prosecution said it would accept a suspended jail term.

Abdula was also charged with refusing to give his details to police, who stopped him to breathalyse him on Tuesday at 1.15 am in Marsascala.

He was jailed for 30 days and banned from obtaining a driving license for three months.

Police Inspector Gabriel Kitcher prosecuted and lawyer Ingrid Zammit Young represented the accused.