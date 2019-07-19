A man was sentenced to 30 years in jail on Thursday after pleading guilty to murdering his partner in her Ta’ Giorni apartment in September 2016.

Djibril Ganiou, from Togo, admitted to the charges brought against him instead of facing a trial by jury.

He admitted to having stabbed Caroline Magri, 41, who had been found dead in her residence in Triq George Badger on September 30, 2016.

The police had found her in her bed with her neck slashed. She had also been stabbed multiple times.

Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti heard Mr Ganiou admit to all the charges brought against him.

He also heard how the defence and the Attorney General’s office had reached an agreement following a plea bargaining exercise.

He sentenced him to 30 year in jail and ordered him to pay almost €40,000 in court expenses. If not paid within 60 days, they will be automatically converted into added time in jail.

Lawyer Elaine Mercieca prosecuted. Lawyer Joe Ellis appeared for the man. Lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia appeared parte civile for the victim’s family.