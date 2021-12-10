A man who admitted to raping his partner’s 14-year old daughter, subjecting her to repeated sexual abuse, was imprisoned for eight years by a court upholding joint request by the parties.

The abuse dated back to the years between 2015 and 2017 when the 40-year old man lived within the same household as his partner and her minor daughter at Żabbar.

Criminal investigations against the suspect kicked off following a report by a social worker from Appogg who approached the Vice Squad about an anonymous report that had come her way about the suspected abuse.

In the presence of her mother, the girl subsequently told police about how the man would approach her as she slept in her room.

She would suddenly wake up to find him next to her, insisting on having sex with her and repeatedly forcing himself upon her to satisfy his sexual drive.

Upon arrest, the man initially did not rebut those allegations and even said that he was sorry for his behaviour.

He subsequently pleaded not guilty to raping the 14-year old, engaging in sexual acts with her as well as defilement of the girl.

After the wrapping up of the compilation of evidence and issuing of the bill of indictment the man’s lawyer filed a joint application with the Attorney General requesting the court to impose an 8-year jail term in case of an admission.

On Thursday the man, whose name was banned under court order, registered a guilty plea following that plea bargaining exercise.

The Criminal Court, presided over by Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera, observed that the admission had not been registered at an early stage of the proceedings.

In light of local and foreign case law the court upheld the joint request and condemned the man to an effective jail term of eight years, together with payment of €575.60 by way of court expenses.