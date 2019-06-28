An Albanian man was on Sunday jailed for six months after slipping €20 to an immigration officer to help his brother clear immigration upon landing at the airport.

Endrit Hushi, 24, admitted to folding the money into his brother’s passport and giving it to the immigration official.

The gesture landed the man in court on charges that he tried to bribe a public official.

Legal aid lawyer Dustin Camilleri argued the amount involved was symbolic, as Mr Hushi was in a panic after immigration officers questioned his brother during immigration checks at the airport.

Prosecuting officer Darren Buhagiar told the court that Mr Hushi had all the necessary documents to enter Malta.

He said the man thought his brother was going to be held by the immigration officials and not allowed to enter Malta after they stopped him to ask some questions.

It was then that the men tried to slip the immigration official €20.

Upon admitting to the charge, Mr Hushi was jailed for six months.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided.