A 34-year-old man was jailed for two years on Saturday after he pleaded guilty to cocaine trafficking and possession and to the possession of cannabis and heroin.

He was also admitted to being a relapser and to committing the crimes less than 100 metres away from a place frequented by young people.

The man, who was was being monitored by the police anti-drug squad, was on Friday morning seen exiting his home and driving to Qala, where he entered another house. From there, he drove to Victoria.

Police surrounded his car in Pjazza tat-Tok and detained him. They found a “small bag” inside the car containing suspected cocaine. Officers then proceded to the Qala house he had been seen entering, and found suspected cocaine and heroin.