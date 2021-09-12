A Sudanese migrant who lives at Hal Far migrants centre was jailed for three months on Sunday after admitting to having attempted to fly out of Malta using somebody else's passport.
He was arrested at the airport on Saturday as he attempted to board a flight for Catania.
The court heard that the migrants was prepared to testify against other people. Inspector Karl Roberts prosecuted. Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal counsel.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us