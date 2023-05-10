A man has been sentenced to four years imprisonment after admitting to a hold-up during which a number of mobile phones were stolen.

The crime was committed on the evening of November 3, 2022 at an Epic outlet in Zebbuġ.

The accused, Darren Zammit, 41, of Luqa admitted to theft having a value of €2,329, holding a shop assistant against his will and slightly injuring him. He also admitted unlawful use of a knife.

He also admitted to breaking the conditions of a previous sentence and relapsing.

In handing down sentence, Magistrate Nadine Lia said the court had noted a pre-sentencing report where the accused had expressed remorse for his actions, which stemmed from drug abuse and sexual abuse he suffered at a young age. The probation officer had recommended a jail term so that he could recover in a controlled environment.

The court also noted the accused's early admission and the fact that his criminal record included several convictions. It also observed that the victims had been paid back their damages.

The court therefore jailed Zammit for four years and fined him €116.47. It also issued a treatment order so that he can be helped to recover from abuse and related mental problems.