A man who tried to travel out of the country using a friend’s personal document was jailed after pleading guilty on Wednesday.

Emmanuel David Odel, a 26-year old Sudanese residing in Marsa, was arrested and escorted to court after being found in possession of a passport issued in the name of a friend who has since relocated to Romania.

The two landed in Malta in 2019 on a boat, explained prosecuting Inspector Lara Butters during Wednesday's arraignment. Following relocation to Romania, the accused’s friend had forwarded his personal documents to Odel who attempted to use them to leave the island.

Instead, he landed in court, pleading guilty to the allegations and apologising for his wrongdoing.

He confirmed his admission even after being duly warned by presiding Magistrate Charmaine Galea about the possible punishment.

A suspended sentence was not possible in view of the accused’s previous conviction, explained the court.

In light of his guilty plea, he was handed a nine-month effective jail - the minimum given the circumstances of the case.

Lawyer Daniel Attard was legal aid counsel.