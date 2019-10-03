A 36-year-old man from Għaxaq was jailed for 18 months on Thursday after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing volumes of child pornography involving foreign children.

The man, whose name cannot be mentioned by court order, pleaded guilty to being in possession of the pornographic material on his computers and mobile phones.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella heard how the police acted on an anonymous tip off that the man was dealing in such material.

The man, who was seen sobbing in court, pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him, including purchasing the material, which included images and videos.

The court also heard how none of the children appearing in the pornographic material was Maltese.

The magistrate jailed him for 18 months and placed him under a two-year treatment order so he could receive help for his addiction to such images as well as for his drug addiction.

She warned him of the repercussions of breaching the treatment order after he serves his time.

Police inspector Roxanne Tabone prosecuted while lawyer Mario Mifsud appeared for the man.