A 39-year-old man was sentenced to two years and 10 months in jail on Friday after he pleaded guilty to holding a person against their will with the intention to rob them.

Chaharou Ibrahim, who was born in Nigeria, was also charged with carrying a sharp weapon and being a relapser.

A second man, Hassan Jama Hassan, 25, from Somalia, pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring the victim, holding the victim against their will to rob them, being in possession of cannabis and being in breach of bail conditions previously set out to him in another case.

Although he initially pleaded guilty, Hassan, who was assisted by a Somali-language interpreter, later recanted after conferring with his lawyer.

He said that he was homeless and no request for bail was made.

Prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Cassar told the court how, on Thursday, two men, one Slovakian and the other Filipino, went to the St Julian’s police station and told officers they had just been assaulted and robbed in Paceville.

He also testified that CCTV footage showed the accused punching one of the victims for two minutes.

The Slovak was taken to Mater Dei hospital to be treated for his injuries, while the Filipino accompanied the police in their search for the men who had assaulted them.

In the process, the Filipino first identified Ibrahim, who after being searched, was found to be in possession of the two men's mobile phones and as a pocket knife.

With the victim’s assistance, the police were later able to identify and apprehend Hassan, whom the victim told them was responsible for injuring the Slovak.

Upon registering Ibrahim’s admission, Magistrate Victor George Axiaq found the accused guilty and sentenced him to jail for two years 10 months. He also fined him €116.47.

Hassan was remanded into custody and his case will be appointed to a new magistrate.

Inspectors Jonathan Cassar, Lydon Zammit and Stephen Gulia appeared for the prosecution.

Lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo appeared for Hassan while lawyer Benjamin Valenzia appeared for Ibrahim.