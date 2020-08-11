A man who admitted to sexually assaulting a Polish woman while drunk has been jailed for three-and-a-half years, the court stating that intoxication was no valid defence at law.

Abdiqani Omar Abdillahi, a 30-year old Somali with no fixed address, was arrested after the incident at Triq il-Port, Marsalforn in the early hours of July 24.

The accused assaulted a woman while in a drunken state, slightly injuring her. He was himself grievously injured when he was beaten up by other people who are still unknown to the police.

Abdillahi pleaded guilty to committing the non-consensual sexual act, offending public decency and morals, slightly injuring his victim and another Polish woman, uttering obscene words in public, breaching the peace, being drunk in public as well as leading a vagrant and idle life.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud noted the early admission of guilt as well as the fact that the accused had apologised for his wrongdoing, seeking to blame his behaviour on the effects of alcohol.

However, the magistrate pointed out that “intoxication is not a defence before the Criminal Court.

He condemned the accused to a three-and a half year jail term, whilst binding him under a €1000 penalty for one year not to molest his victims.

The court also issued a three-year treatment order for the accused to tackle his alcohol addiction.

Inspector Josef Gauci prosecuted.