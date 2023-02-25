A man who admitted to three armed robberies over the span of one week was jailed for four and a half years.

Jeremy James Farrugia, a 38-year-old Ħamrun resident, was identified through CCTV footage lifted from the convenience stores he targeted.

Farrugia robbed one of the shops twice between February 15 and 22.

The CCTV footage, together with victims' testimonies pointed to the same suspect, prosecuting Inspector Stephen Gulia told court on Friday.

The thief had a distinctive tattoo, wore the same clothes and carried a knife that matched in all three cases.

Moreover, the suspect went after the same items, namely tobacco, cigarettes and cash.

He was charged with aggravated theft, holding his victims against their will, unlicensed use of a weapon in all three holdups, as well as recidivism.

He was also charged with breaching bail conditions that were granted to him last November.

The man, who said that he was unemployed, immediately pleaded guilty.

"Do you realise that your admission to 11 charges might spell a term of imprisonment?" asked Magistrate Monica Vella.

"Yes, I know. I was the one. I'm guilty today or a year from now... All the same. There's no beating around the bush, " said the accused, bluntly accepting the consequences.

After being given time to reconsider, he confirmed his plea, adding that he needed help to rehabilitate.

After due consideration of the early admission, his collaboration with police as well as his wish to get help, the court condemned him to an effective jail term of four and a half years as well as a three-year treatment order.

His bail was revoked and the associated €500 deposit was confiscated.

There was an additional mandatory fine of €116 for each of the robberies.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Ritienne Gauci also prosecuted.