A man who last November admitted, for the second time, to sending anonymous hate mail to several public figures has been handed a 24-month jail term and fined €1,600.

Joseph Mary Borg, 71 of Valletta, had admitted to writing a stream of anonymous letters, threatening and insulting various politicians and public figures.

In the first case, Repubblika president Robert Aquilina, former MP Jason Azzopardi and his partner, as well as PN MPs Karol Aquilina, Beppe Fenech Adami and Ryan Callus were all targeted by the handwritten letters which landed in their home mailbox or were delivered to them in parliament.

Professor of surgery and opinion writer Kevin Cassar was also targeted.

Other public figures later stepped forward to report that they too had received similar letters.

They included former Opposition Leader Simon Busuttil and his partner Kristina Chetcuti, Repubblika vice president Alessandra Dee Crespo and professor Vicki Ann Cremona, an activist within the NGO.

Each of the texts was penned in ink in scrawling handwriting.

The case had been put off for the parties to make final submissions.

The sentence was delivered by Magistrate Astrid May Grima.

More details to follow.