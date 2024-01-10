A man was handed a seven-month jail term suspended for two years on Wednesday after admitting in court to having handed Identita’ Malta a false insurance document. He insisted he had been deceived by a local agent.

Balwinder Singh, a 20-year-old Indian, was arrested after the government agency flagged the matter to the police.

He told police that he had paid some €7,000 to a local agent, entrusting him with the task of sourcing all necessary documents so that he could obtain an official permit to stay and work in Malta.

Defence lawyer Josette Sultana argued that the accused was not aware that the insurance document was fake. He had placed his trust in a person who was supposed to guide him, but instead he was betrayed, the lawyer said.

Magistrate Victor George Axiak, presiding over the arraignment, observed that it would have been better for the accused to go directly to the insurance company himself.

However, the defence lawyer pointed out that there were language barriers and that was why the accused had entrusted the local agent with the task.

After hearing submissions the court handed down a 7-month term of imprisonment