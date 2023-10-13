A man who had his jaw smashed with a pistol after having a gun placed against his head during an argument fled Malta shortly after, fearing his life was in danger, a court heard on Friday.

Police inspector James Mallia testified that the man told police he had left the island because he was scared of his aggressor who “knew many people” and who he believed would “send someone to kill him”.

The inspector was testifying in the compilation of evidence against Ian Zammit, 34, from Żejtun, who stands charged with grievously injuring the victim during an argument over a missing €600. The victim's name cannot be published by court order.

He told Magistrate Elaine Rizzo how the police began investigations on September 28 when the victim went to Zebbuġ police station with his ear covered in blood, explaining that he had had an argument with someone known as is-Sugar, a man very well known to the police.

He told the police that Zammit first pointed the gun at his head, then swung it around and hit him with it, breaking his jaw. He was briefly hospitalised and was unable to speak for three days.

Finding Zammit proved difficult, the inspector said, adding that he moved from apartments and hotel rooms every few days so he was difficult to track down. Zammit had failed to sign his three bail books.

Zammit was eventually arrested in Żejtun. During a search, Mallia said they found so much cash in a bag that they couldn’t even count it. They also found an iPhone and an Apple Watch, several 0.22 calibre cartridges, and numerous “burner phones” and bank cards.

During a search at his known residence, the police found a bag full of coins, more cash and more mobile phones. They also found a box with an image of the Virgin Mary inside which they found several SIM cards as well as a list of names, their mobile numbers and a figure next to each one, such as 10k.

Crack cocaine, a crack pipe, a makeshift bong, 29 keys and a garage remote were also recovered from his house.

Zammit told the police that he had argued with the victim over €600 that went missing from his pouch and showed them a scratch on his Al Capone tattoo on his arm. He told police he would show them a picture of his injuries but when the police handed him his phone, he smashed it on the ground, telling the inspector “Now you can’t get anything from it.”

On the victim, the inspector said he called him 40 to 50 times before he managed to get hold of him. He told him he was “terrified” of the accused and had fled the island.

The victim was due to give evidence via video conferencing on Friday but his testimony was suspended after the court was informed, at the last minute, that he had to testify under caution due to a pending police investigation.

The case continues later this month.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.