A man killed on Saturday night during a free-for-all fight inside a Marsalforn apartment was trying to break up the fight, police investigators believe.

Investigations so far indicate that the man who paid the ultimate price was not even part of the original altercation between a group of Syrian nationals over a petty issue. He was trying to break up the fight but was killed when the matter got out of hand.

The police said the 25-year-old victim was admitted to Gozo General Hospital with stab wounds but was certified dead soon after arrival.

He also had a nasty head injury.

Another three Syrian men who had been involved in the fight were also admitted to hospital.

They were kept for observation overnight but were closely guarded by the police.

Sources said a fourth man also believed to have been involved in the fight was arrested by the police and all four were transferred to the Floriana police depot for investigations on Sunday.

The police believe at least eight men were involved in the fight.

The fight broke out at about 9pm. Officers were alerted and when district and Rapid Intervention Unit officers arrived on the scene they were informed that three men had taken the unconscious victim to hospital in Victoria. A knife, pieces of wood and chairs were used in the fight.

Those involved were aged between 24 and 29. The case is being investigated by the police Major Crimes Unit.

Eyewitnesses told Times of Malta that they had heard lots of shouting and what sounded like items being broken, including plates.

A knife suspected to have been used in the fight and probably used to stab the victim was handed to the police.

Steps leading to the apartment as well as the apartment itself were covered in blood.

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana is holding an inquiry. She appointed a number of experts to assist her.

This was the fourth murder of the year and the second in Gozo.