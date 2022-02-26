A 50-year old man died on Saturday morning after being hit by a car in Mrieħel.

The incident took place on Triq L-Imdina shortly before 9.30am, according to police.

The man, a Balzan resident, was struck by a car driven by a 34-year old woman from Valletta.

A medical team was called to the scene but the man was declared dead on site.

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed and police investigations are ongoing.