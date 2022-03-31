A man killed a teacher with a machete at a secondary school in Prague on Thursday and was caught on the run, police said.

Czech media quoted the headmaster as saying the attacker was a student from the same school.

"The culprit attacked a teacher with a machete before noon (1000 GMT). Unfortunately the teacher died in the attack," police said in a tweet.

The attacker, who left the machete at the crime scene, ran away. The police deployed hundreds of police officers and a helicopter to find him.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan tweeted, "the police have caught the suspect".