A man killed a teacher with a machete at a secondary school in Prague on Thursday and was caught on the run, police said.
Czech media quoted the headmaster as saying the attacker was a student from the same school.
"The culprit attacked a teacher with a machete before noon (1000 GMT). Unfortunately the teacher died in the attack," police said in a tweet.
The attacker, who left the machete at the crime scene, ran away. The police deployed hundreds of police officers and a helicopter to find him.
Interior Minister Vit Rakusan tweeted, "the police have caught the suspect".
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us