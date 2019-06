A man is seriously injured after he was knifed on Saturday during an argument in Senglea.

The police said the argument, between a 29-year-old man from Senglea and a 33-year-old man from Cospicua, took place at an apartment in Triq il-Vitorja at 9.20pm.

An ambulance took the younger man to hospital while the older one is being held by the police.

An inquiry is being held.

The police are investigating.