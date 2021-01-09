A man was grievously injured late on Friday night when he was hit by a motorcycle in Gżira.



The 37-year-old, who is from Belarus but lives in Msida, was walking on Triq tal-Sliema at around 11.30pm when he was hit by a Kymco Agility motorbike being driven by a 28-year-old Serbian man who lives in Birkirkara.



Emergency services were called to the scene and paramedics administered first-aid onsite. The pedestrian victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment while the motorcyclist was taken a health centre for treatment.



A police investigation is under way.

