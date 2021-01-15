A man who allegedly harassed his former girlfriend, threatened to plant a bomb in her car and caused an unnecessary headache to the bomb disposal unit, has been remanded in custody.

Omar Djelassi, a 23-year old Cospicua resident, was escorted to court on Friday, charged with harassing the woman and her mother, threatening them through phone calls and messages, causing them to fear violence as well as breaching previous bail conditions.

“The victims are too scared to sleep, especially after the car bomb threat,” explained Inspectors Clayton Camilleri and Darren Buhagiar, handling the prosecution.

The court was told that the police had roped in the armed forces' bomb disposal unit to check out the victim’s car and had even closed off the road to traffic during the operation.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

Lawyer Franco Debono, assisting the accused, suggested bail under supervision, while lawyer Francesca Zarb, also as defence counsel, pointed out that the accused “did not even have a phone.”

Moreover, the man was due for an appointment at Caritas, his lawyers said.

However, the court, presided over by magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, observed that the accused had already been afforded bail over similar charges and was thus not deemed sufficiently trustworthy.

Bail was denied.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.

Lawyer Mark Vassallo appeared parte civile.