A man who allegedly grabbed an object from a street bin and struck a pedestrian who was insulting him, has been granted bail.

Francesco Brincat, a 23-year-old Marsa resident was driving through Magri Square in his hometown on Sunday, when a passerby stopped in the middle of the road throwing insults at the driver. According to his lawyer, the pedestrian also insulted the driver’s mother.

Brincat got out of his car to confront the pedestrian. He grabbed something out of a rubbish bin and hit the other man, causing him grievous injuries.

This was not just a thing done on the spur of the moment, pointed out defence lawyer David Gatt, stressing that the alleged victim had offended and insulted the accused to such an extent that the pedestrian's partner had stepped in to stop him.

Brincat was charged with grievously injuring his victim, assaulting him, acting beyond the limits of provocation, and wilfully breaching the peace. He was also charged with driving negligently as well as relapsing.

The accused pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

After the prosecution did not object, as long as adequate conditions were imposed, the court, presided over by magistrate Noel Bartolo, upheld the request for bail.

The court warned the accused not to approach prosecution witnesses in any way and ordered him to sign the bail book three times a week, to abide by a curfew between 10pm and 7am and to bind himself under a personal guarantee of €5,000.

The court also issued a Protection Order in favour of the alleged victim and his partner, which was to remain in effect until proceedings were concluded.

The youth nodded in understanding as the magistrate warned him of the consequences he would face if he were to breach any of the court conditions.

Inspector Ian Vella prosecuted. Lawyer David Gatt was the defence counsel.