A man who returned to criminal behaviour months after serving time behind bars landed an eight-year jail term after admitting to a string of thefts.

Frankie Pace, a 41-year old Senglea resident, was escorted to court on Friday over charges related to eight thefts and three failed attempts, including two muggings earlier this month.

A Paola residence was first targeted on February 9, with other robberies taking place throughout March. He also targeted private residences and garages in Marsascala, Kalkara, Żabbar, Fgura and Żejtun.

Photographic equipment, jewellery and cash were reported stolen.

On March 27, alcoholic beverages were also stolen from a Vittoriosa establishment.

The spate of thefts ended with two holdups.

On April 1, a woman was held up and robbed while walking along Triq il-Karmnu, Fgura at around 10.30pm.

The following evening, another woman was the victim of a botched holdup.

The prosecution explained how the suspect had been identified by the alleged victims who claimed to have been held up by the man at knifepoint.

Police tracked down the suspect who subsequently admitted to his involvement in a number of robberies, supplying investigators with details of the items stolen and the places targeted.

He had allegedly confessed that he had returned to stealing after relapsing into drug abuse months after stepping out of prison.

Upon his arraignment, the man was also charged with breaching a probation order and also with relapsing.

He pleaded guilty as charged.

In light of that admission and after taking note of the accused’s criminal record, the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, condemned him to seven years and nine months in jail, while warning him to seriously take up rehabilitation for his drug problem so as to get his life back on track.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Sarah Zerafa prosecuted.