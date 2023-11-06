A man who allegedly lured a seven-year old girl from a Fgura playground and threatening her with a knife and firearm before indecently exposing himself, was remanded in custody on Monday.

Louis Calleja, a 42-year old Fgura resident, was escorted to court over the incident that took place on October 27 afternoon when the girl was playing with her brother at the playground in Pjazza Redent Gauci.

The following day, the children’s mother, an Indian national, filed a report at the Paola police station explaining that the suspect had pulled her daughter towards a boċċi club in the vicinity and threatened her with a knife and a handgun before exposing himself.

Police gathered CCTV footage from the area that appeared to corroborate the mother’s account and enabled investigators to identify the suspect.

Calleja was arrested on November 2.

While searching his home, police came across clothes that matched those worn by the suspect seen in the footage, court was told during his arraignment on Monday afternoon.

Since the man was not fit for interrogation at the time of his arrest, he was granted police bail. On Monday, Calleja went to the Floriana police headquarters in line with police bail conditions and was interrogated.

He admitted that he was at the alleged crime scene on that date and time, but insisted that all he did was tie up the girl’s shoelaces and speak to her.

He pleaded not guilty to defiling the child, holding her unlawfully against her will, causing the victim (deemed vulnerable because under the age of 15) fear of violence and offending public morals and decency.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm and a knife without a police licence.

Calleja was further charged with relapsing and breaching a probation order.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

No request for bail was made at arraignment stage.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo, upheld the prosecution’s request for a protection order since the accused lived close to his alleged victim and her family’s home.

AG lawyers Cynthia Tomasuolo and Jurgen Dalli prosecuted together with Inspectors Antonello Magri and Wayne Buhagiar.

Lawyer Michaela Giglio was defence counsel.