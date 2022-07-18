A suspected thief who allegedly targeted tourists at a Gozo beach and later used their credit card at a Marsalforn bar and restaurant, was granted bail on Monday afternoon.

Tripoli-born Hamza Kamel El Bakoush, 29, who lives in Marsalforn, was escorted before the Magistrates’ Courts in Gozo, a month since the thefts that allegedly took place on June 19.

The couple had reported that two mobile phones, cash, credit cards, a wallet, a bag and other personal items had allegedly gone missing from Ramla l-Ħamra beach.

One of those cards was later used at a bar and a restaurant along the Marsalforn promenade, the court was told.

Police investigations led to the identification and arrest of the suspect who on Monday was charged with aggravated theft, handling stolen goods, breaching two previous sets of bail conditions as well as recidivism.

The accused pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

After hearing submissions by both parties, the court, presided over by magistrate Bridgette Sultana, upheld the request under various conditions including a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

The accused remains in custody pending payment of his bail deposit.

Inspectors Josef Gauci and Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel.