The man who was fatally stabbed in Marsa on Sunday evening has been identified as a 21-year-old Egyptian, the police said on Wednesday.

The murder took place at about 6.30pm in Triq Patri Felicjan Bilocca. The victim suffered four stab wounds to his chest and back and died soon after being admitted to hospital.

Ali Mahy Ezzo Saeed, 28, has been charged with the murder and is pleading not guilty. He was held by bystanders until police arrived.