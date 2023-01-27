A man caught with almost 15 grams of cocaine and who offered a police officer €10,000 to dispose of the evidence was let off with a probation order after a magistrate took note of his rehabilitation progress.

Luke Grech, a 29-year-old Marsascala resident, was placed on probation after Magistrate Joseph Mifsud observed that this punishment would serve him better than an effective prison term.

The man had been arrested in March 2021 after his behaviour sparked the suspicion of police officers patrolling Marsascala.

When stopped by the officers, Grech allegedly reacted aggressively, refused to answer questions and assaulted them. A search of his vehicle yielded some 39 sachets of cocaine as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

He faced a long list of charges including possession of the drugs under circumstances indicating that they were not solely for personal use. However, the court heard that he was a heavy user, so the 14.7 grams of cocaine found during a search was not indicative of trafficking.

The court found him guilty of threatening and insulting the two officers, slightly injuring them, violently resisting arrest, attempting to bribe them, voluntarily damaging third-party property, breaching the peace, breaching a previous bail decree as well as being a relapser.

He was cleared of heroin possession after a court expert found that the drug was MDMA, and not heroin.

Handing down judgment, Magistrate Mifsud referred to the testimony of his probation officer who had already been following him through a supervision order.

The officer told the court that he was nearing the end of a drug rehabilitation programme, had found a stable job and was settling down to start building his own family.

His dependency on drugs began in 2005. He passed all recent drug tests, she told the court.

The magistrate noted that it would have been much easier for him to sentence Grech to jail, ignoring the effort he made to kick the drug habit.

He, therefore, placed him on probation for three years and fined him €4,300 as well as almost €700 in court expenses.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.