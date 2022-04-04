A man who was on bail over a 2019 drug trafficking case was back in court on Sunday, this time charged with aggravated possession of cannabis found on the back seat of his car during a police raid.

Etienne Farrugia, 45, from Żebbug was charged with possession of cocaine and around 500 grams of cannabis in circumstances denoting they were not intended for his personal use.

Farrugia was also charged with breaching previous bail conditions.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion told Magistrate Lara Lanfranco how the police acted on an anonymous tip-off about a possible drug deal in Għaxaq. The drug squad mounted a surveillance team and at around 4pm officers intercepted the accused at Dawret Hal Għaxaq as he was driving a grey Transit.

A search was carried out and a green substance, thought to be cannabis, weighing around 500g, was found on the back seat of the vehicle. In a small compartment near the steering wheel the police also found a sachet containing white substance believed to be cocaine.

The court turned down a request for bail and the man was remanded in custody.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the accused.