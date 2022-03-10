A man who was allegedly caught trying to sell drugs on a Paceville street last month was remanded in custody upon his arraignment on Thursday.

Daud Shiek Ahmed, a 27-year old Somali living in Birkirkara, was arrested after a policeman patrolling the streets of Paceville in the early hours of February 27 overheard him trying to tempt passers-by with his offer of “hashish.”

A personal search of the suspect yielded two packets of cannabis, containing small amounts of the drug, seemingly intended for sale. He was granted police bail while police investigations continued.

On Thursday he was taken to court and accused of aggravated possession of cannabis under circumstances indicating that it was not intended for personal use, committing the said offence while under a suspended sentence as well as recidivism.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

No request for bail was made and Magistrate Victor George Axiak, remanded the man in custody.

Inspector Brian Xuereb prosecuted.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel.