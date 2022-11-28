A keen athlete left almost completely paralysed following an obstacle course incident last month is determined to regain his independence, his family and friends have said in an appeal to raise money for his rehabilitation.

Andrea Calleja suffered a severe spinal cord injury during the last obstacle in The Grid challenge when he slid down an inflatable slide into a pool of water.

The 30-year-old's family and friends have set up a fundraiser to help cover the costs of his treatment. More than €3,000 of the overall target of €70,000 was raised in the first seven hours.

“Andrea’s spinal cord has been severely injured at the base of his neck,” a post on the Andrea Calleja Fundraising Facebook page said on Monday.

“This type of injury results in complete paralysis, however, in Andrea’s case, he has slowly managed to start breathing alone and just completed his first 24 hours without the help of a ventilator.”

According to the post, Andrea has also gained movement in his right arm. In order to be considered to be independent, he needs to move both arms.

"Andrea is determined to gain his independence again. He has the will of a superhero and with our help, we are confident he will get home."

'Fighting everyday'

His fiancée and gym partner, Karen Vella said he is "fighting every day".

"It is a tough situation, but when you see him, he gives you the kind of strength that leaves you speechless," she told Times of Malta.

"He is so motivated and focused on getting stronger."

One of those to send their good wishes is Italian footballer and Juventus player Claudio Marchisio, one of Andrea's idols.

“Hey Andrea, I wanted to see how you are, as I heard about your accident,” Marchisio says in a video message.

His fiancée said the money raised will go towards his rehabilitation and visits to rehab centres overseas.

"Andrea knows about the fundraiser page, and the support he receives from everyone gives us so much courage. Every donation, every text - it all helps," she said.

"Life can change in a second, and no one knows what is coming."