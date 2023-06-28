A migrant’s plans to seek a better life in Australia went awry after the passport he had previously used to obtain a visa from that country was fished out by officials at the airport as evidently forged.

Aboubaker Traore, a 24-year-old Guinean national, was stopped on Tuesday when about to catch an Emirates flight to Dubai, with his final destination being Melbourne.

The travel document he presented at the departure point had a bio page that was “visibly forged”, explained Inspector Lara Butters when pressing charges against the man on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused was charged with possessing and knowingly using the forged passport.

Under questioning, the man had admitted to having bought the passport for €800 from someone he did not know, explaining that that person was a friend’s acquaintance.

He had paid an additional €2,500 for an Australian visa so as to be able to relocate and eventually also move over his family.

After consulting a legal aid lawyer and after being given time to reconsider, the accused confirmed his guilty plea.

When making submissions on punishment the prosecution pointed out that this was a serious offence which impacted national security.

Moreover, investigators were unable to identify the person who had actually forged the document.

Defence lawyer Mario Caruana countered that the accused had been working in Malta since 2019, had cooperated with the police and had registered an early guilty plea.

In reality, the accused was a victim, added the lawyer, suggesting a minimum punishment.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, condemned the accused to a six-month effective jail term.