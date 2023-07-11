A man was remanded in custody on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to attempting to rape his partner.

The 37-year-old construction worker, whose name was banned by the court to protect the couple's minor children and avoid secondary victimisation, was escorted to court under arrest.

He was charged with attempted rape, non-consensual sexual acts with his partner, holding her against her will, subjecting her to acts of a sexual connotation, causing her harm and also fear of violence.

The accused allegedly ripped the woman’s clothes and tried to suffocate her besides trying to rape her. The woman resisted.

The couple's minor children were at home at the time.

Sources said the couple's relationship is apparently on the rocks and the man cannot accept reality.

His lawyers requested bail pointing out that the man was a first-time offender.

Besides, he needed to work so as to be able to support his three children.

However, AG lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo objected saying that proceedings were still at a very early stage.

The lawyer also highlighted the nature of the offences which were allegedly committed in the children's presence.

There was the risk of tampering with evidence and that of future wrongdoing if the accused were to be granted bail.

After hearing submissions, the court presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech turned down the request in view of the gravity of the charges and the very early stage of proceedings.

The victim and the minors were also still to testify.

There was a high potential of tampering with evidence and given the substantial punishment he faced if found guilty, there was a higher risk of absconding.

The court also upheld the request for a protection order in favour of the victim and all her family.

Lawyers Dominic Vella and Etienne Borg Ferranti were defence counsel. Lawyer Marita Pace Dimech appeared parte civile.