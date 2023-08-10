A 31-year-old man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to drug possession.

The man, Mali-born Benjamin Sanogo, was staying in a hotel in St Julian's.

He was arrested on Tuesday at around 11.15pm. by policemen on patrol in Triq Santu Wistin who saw him acting suspiciously.

He was found to be carrying 30 packets containing suspected cocaine and cannabis

The police arrested at a hotel which he had accessed through the back door.

He was charged with possessing cannabis and cocaine under circumstances denoting that the drugs were not intended solely for personal use, insulting or threatening a police officer, slightly injuring him, assaulting or violently resisting the officer and disobeying lawful orders.

He was also charged with having in his possession something lost by a third party which he ought to have reported to the police within three days.

The accused was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt presided over the arraignment. Inspector Zachary Zammit prosecuted. Lawyer Martin Farrugia was defence counsel.