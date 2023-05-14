A 46-year-old man from Żejtun pleaded not guilty to seriously injuring his brother-in-law and nephew when he stabbed them during a family argument.

Joseph Tabone, who works as a mechanic, denied injuring his two relatives on May 9 at 9.15pm in his hometown.

He also denied threatening the pair and offending them. He was further charged with carrying a sharp and pointed instrument.

Police inspector Colin Sheldon told Magistrate Gabriella Vella that the police were informed of the incident in Triq Anġlu Gatt. When the police arrived on scene, they found the two victims covered in blood. An ambulance was called to rush them to hospital.

Tabone was not on the scene at the time but his wife was there. No details were given in court on what led to the fight.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono requested bail, with Inspector Sheldon asking for strict conditions since there were many civilian witnesses who still had to testify, including the accused's wife.

Debono said that Tabone was ready to live with his father in Fgura.

The court upheld the request against a €1,000 deposit and a €5,000 personal guarantee. She also ordered him to sign the bail book at the Paola police station three times a week and not to speak to any of the witnesses.

The magistrate also banned him from approaching Żejtun.