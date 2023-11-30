A driver was in two minds on Thursday about admitting or not to a string of thefts from a Mellieħa supermarket.

Jovan Todorovic, a 47-year-old Serbian national was escorted to court facing charges of aggravated and simple theft which took place over a 10-day span.

He was also charged with lacking the means of getting by and breaching previous bail conditions.

After initially pleading guilty, he retracted that admission after re-consulting his legal aid lawyer only to change his mind again quite a while later.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit explained in detail all possible consequences whichever way he decided to plead.

Upon admission he would have to refund the €430.87 worth of cash and goods stolen within six months.

But besides getting punishment for the thefts, he would also forfeit bail in relation to a separate case currently pending before another Magistrates' Court.

He would also forfeit part or whole of the bail bond.

That clear explanation gave the accused second thoughts and resulted in further discussion with his lawyer.

"Why did you commit another offence knowing that you had another case where you got bail," asked the magistrate.

"Do you have a drug problem,"

"No, no, no," said the accused, gesturing for emphasis as he explained that his only problem was with "a woman" and the fact that his daughter was not taking his calls.

"But that has nothing to do with the thefts," remarked the magistrate.

After thinking about it for some more minutes, the man decided to admit, saying that he understood the consequences.

The court proceeded to judgment condemning him to a one-year jail term suspended for two years.

He was to refund the stolen amount within six months.

The court then revoked his bail and ordered forfeiture of the €3,000 bail deposit.

The accused was remanded in custody, hoping to re-apply for bail in the other case.

AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov and Inspector Warren Galea prosecuted. Lawyer Mattia Felice was defence counsel.