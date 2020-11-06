A man, arrested on Thursday night over a series of thefts at the Malta International Airport, admitted to the criminal charges when arraigned on Friday.

Joseph Buttigieg, 46, was arrested at his Marsa home, two days after he first targeted a jewellery store at the airport terminal, making off with some €6,000 worth of valuables from the shop’s display window.

Police reports, based on CCTV footage, claim that the thief fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Further investigations linked the suspect to another theft from a separate airport shop on October 30. On Tuesday, the day he stole from the jewellery shop, the suspect also allegedly targeted the airport petrol station, making off with an iPad, a tablet and other items.

A second botched attempt at the petrol station took place on Thursday, the day he was arrested.

Investigators managed to track down the suspect, arresting him at his residence where police also discovered items related to the thefts.

The man was escorted to court on Friday, pleading guilty to the thefts, the attempted theft, as well as relapsing and breaching a suspended sentence.

The court, presided by magistrate Astrid May Grima, declared that judgment was to be delivered next week.

Inspectors Saviour Baldacchino and Karl Roberts prosecuted. Lawyer Martha Mifsud was legal aid counsel.