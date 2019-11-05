A man, who allegedly robbed a stationery store seven days after being released on bail, has landed back behind bars after pleading not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday.

Aaron Steven Stewart Edward Ritchie, a 35-year old hawker from Paola, pleaded not guilty to the theft of five Casio watches from a stationery at his hometown, as well as to breaching two earlier bail decrees and to being a recidivist.

Prosecuting inspector Paul Camilleri explained how investigators, working on the reported theft which allegedly took place on October 29 at around 11:20am, had zeroed in on the suspect thief after examining CCTV footage and the description given by the salesgirl at the shop at the time of the alleged theft.

Tattoos on the man’s arm had further strengthened police suspicions in his regard, Inspector Camilleri told the Court.

Defence lawyer Dustin Camilleri made a request for bail, emphasizing the overriding presumption of innocence, the fact that the accused had always abided by bail conditions.

However, the prosecution objected, pointing out that the accused had been granted bail in separate proceedings, barely seven days before the stationery theft and moreover, civilian witnesses were still to testify.

In the light of such objections, the court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, turned down the request for bail.